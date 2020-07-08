Stillwater Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $208.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,579.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

