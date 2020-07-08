Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $281,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

