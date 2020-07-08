Stephens Initiates Coverage on Iqvia (NYSE:IQV)

Analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IQV. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $141.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 295.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter worth $3,764,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 15.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Iqvia by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,952,000 after buying an additional 508,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 213.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

