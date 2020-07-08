State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,367,319.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,577 shares of company stock valued at $12,842,138. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.29.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

