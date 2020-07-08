State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,109,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.17.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 831,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,518,633.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $339.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $344.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

