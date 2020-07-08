State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 10,674 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $112.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average is $116.78.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

