State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.40 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 86.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $244,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 36.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $93.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.