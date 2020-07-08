Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of SFM opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,456 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $34,210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 418.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,095,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 884,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 214.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,191,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after buying an additional 812,461 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 786,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $13,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

