Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $172.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $134.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 34.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.64.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $261.99 on Monday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $274.30. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -170.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.60.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify by 1,882.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

