SpaceChain Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinEgg, HitBTC and Coinnest. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $38.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, EXX, HitBTC, Coinnest, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

