SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2,047.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 750.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

