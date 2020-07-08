SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 51,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 294,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIF opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Peter William Knapper purchased 10,500 shares of SIFCO Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $43,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,120.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Silk purchased 8,652 shares of SIFCO Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $36,684.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 36,087 shares of company stock worth $151,935 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

