Short Interest in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expands By 14.8%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

ZUMZ opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $705.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $7,800,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at $3,233,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Zumiez by 95.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 373,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 182,658 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,957 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,118 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

