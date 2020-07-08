Short Interest in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Expands By 18.2%

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,290,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 15,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

