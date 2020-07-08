Short Interest in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Decreases By 14.6%

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 905,100 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $949.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 753.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,444,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 4th quarter valued at $17,468,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 300,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 123,964 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at $3,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

