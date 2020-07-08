Short Interest in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Increases By 40.6%

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $7,929,120 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $233.07 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -98.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

