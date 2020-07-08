Short Interest in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Increases By 39.0%

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 753,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMNX shares. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,764.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,929 shares of company stock worth $11,035,372. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luminex by 6,283.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luminex by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Luminex in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. Luminex has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -215.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

