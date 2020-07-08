Short Interest in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) Increases By 40.4%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE LEN.B opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.63. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

