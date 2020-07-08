Short Interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rises By 39.4%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,020,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 16,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.10 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.02.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,781,000 after buying an additional 776,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,132,000 after purchasing an additional 436,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $187,256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,188,000 after purchasing an additional 446,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.