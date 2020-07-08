Short Interest in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Decreases By 14.7%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In other news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

