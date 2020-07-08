Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Increases By 40.0%

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $382.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.72% and a negative net margin of 97.83%. The business had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

