Short Interest in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Grows By 40.8%

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,932 shares of company stock valued at $774,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,704,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Corelogic by 5,727.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,015,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,009,000 after buying an additional 997,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corelogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,351,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Corelogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,804,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corelogic by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after buying an additional 392,512 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

