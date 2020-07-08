Short Interest in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Expands By 13.9%

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ASML from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.25.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $382.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.20. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $389.49. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 275.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 180.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 975.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.