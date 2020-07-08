Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Declines By 15.8%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

