Short Interest in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Increases By 11.7%

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,800 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 718,400 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $30,449.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,983.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $219,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,801.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 211,246 shares of company stock worth $9,197,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

