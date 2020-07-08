Short Interest in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Decreases By 13.7%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 539,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

