Short Interest in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Declines By 13.3%

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 13,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 20.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ALLO stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 146,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $6,294,426.00. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $23,102,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 964,740 shares of company stock valued at $43,391,975. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,893 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 690,779 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after purchasing an additional 200,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 147,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

