Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €121.43 ($136.44).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €123.20 ($138.43) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €28.30 ($31.80) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($129.21).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

