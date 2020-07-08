Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.43 ($136.44).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAE stock opened at €123.20 ($138.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €28.30 ($31.80) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($129.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €97.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.49.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.