Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.
Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.24 on Monday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 333.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
