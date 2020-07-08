Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.24 on Monday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 333.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

