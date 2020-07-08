salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,717 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,534,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $196.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,091.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $200.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $988,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,923.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,376 shares of company stock worth $101,030,949. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.