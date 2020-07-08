Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Saipem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

SAPMF stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Saipem has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

