Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €85.27 ($95.81).

SAF opened at €91.40 ($102.70) on Tuesday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($103.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.30.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

