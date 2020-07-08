Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) versus Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Financial Survey

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Intel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.53 million 5.82 -$1.15 million N/A N/A Intel $71.97 billion 3.43 $21.05 billion $4.87 11.97

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -90.60% -10.52% -10.08% Intel 30.02% 31.64% 17.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rubicon Technology and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Intel 6 15 20 0 2.34

Intel has a consensus target price of $65.18, suggesting a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Intel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intel is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intel beats Rubicon Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products. It also provides NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; and programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization, and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Its platforms are used in notebooks, systems, and desktops; cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market segments; and retail, automotive, industrial, and various other embedded applications. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, industrial and communication equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a collaboration with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to develop software defined infrastructure for network functions virtualization, distributed cloud, and 5G applications. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

