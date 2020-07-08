Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) to “Sector Performer”

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.07) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,800 ($22.15). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,114 ($26.02) to GBX 2,028 ($24.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.67) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners cut Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,345 ($28.86) to GBX 2,425 ($29.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,516.29 ($30.97).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,951 ($24.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,554 ($19.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,730 ($33.60). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,905.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,151.20.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 61.80 ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 61.20 ($0.75) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated British Foods will post 15083.0674507 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

