Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $445.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $442.51.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $493.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $499.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.52 and its 200-day moving average is $387.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,381 shares of company stock valued at $84,244,849. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 296.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.