Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.06.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $211.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $230.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.30.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

