Robert W. Baird Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $300.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $262.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,541.76, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.61. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $275.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $17,631,845.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,564,381.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $394,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,971 shares of company stock valued at $152,280,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

