Robecosam AG Raises Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $247.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $259.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

