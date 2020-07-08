Robecosam AG Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $2,790,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 331,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,064,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

