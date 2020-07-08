Robecosam AG Has $702,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Robecosam AG lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.17.

Shares of IDXX opened at $339.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $344.81. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total value of $6,162,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,518,633.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.