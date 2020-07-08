Robecosam AG Buys Shares of 25,278 Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 160.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

