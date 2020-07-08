Robecosam AG Acquires 21,372 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.06% of VF worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of VF by 37.3% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VF news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

