Reviewing Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) & Snap (NASDAQ:SNAP)

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Snap’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.52 -$19.10 million N/A N/A Snap $1.72 billion 21.08 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -33.08

Phoenix Tree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Phoenix Tree and Snap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00 Snap 1 10 25 0 2.67

Phoenix Tree currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 140.21%. Snap has a consensus price target of $20.08, indicating a potential downside of 19.08%. Given Phoenix Tree’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than Snap.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A Snap -55.40% -46.64% -28.29%

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats Snap on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which brings to a live map of individual location, showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent snaps posted; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

