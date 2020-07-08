Reviewing Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) & Cidara Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CDTX)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -326.92% -11.28% -9.14% Cidara Therapeutics N/A -97.10% -58.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Cidara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $210,000.00 33.94 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics $20.92 million 7.51 -$41.09 million ($1.41) -2.71

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cidara Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.65, indicating a potential upside of 74.08%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It is also developing antibody-drug conjugates for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal, or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

