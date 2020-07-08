ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 739.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,215,000 after purchasing an additional 316,327 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,174,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,330,000 after acquiring an additional 432,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $1,152,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,213 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $191.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.82. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

