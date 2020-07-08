Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Critical Comparison

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Replimune Group and Sutro Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Sutro Biopharma 0 1 7 0 2.88

Replimune Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.79, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Risk and Volatility

Replimune Group has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.9% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 63.2% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -33.30% -27.00% Sutro Biopharma -148.06% -59.70% -36.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Replimune Group and Sutro Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$52.63 million ($1.54) -14.62 Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 4.57 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -3.46

Replimune Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Sutro Biopharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

