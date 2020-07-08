Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 353,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 87,207 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 423,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Shares of RF stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

