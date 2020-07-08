Refereum (RFR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,839.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Refereum has a market cap of $2.26 million and $48,839.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, DDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.01999062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00185221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00066166 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00117997 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bittrex, OKEx, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, Upbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

