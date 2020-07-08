RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

